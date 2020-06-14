21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.
Results within 1 mile of Olathe
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Olathe
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
27 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,032
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:51pm
$
Lionsgate
39 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
3 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
8 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$2,160
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Heritage Hills
1 Unit Available
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com
9137 West 91st Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$425
143 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Century Estates
1 Unit Available
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
The Library District
1 Unit Available
8801 West 90th Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
8801 West 90th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
99 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a 10'x11' BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 10 miles of Olathe
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6211 West 56th Street
6211 West 56th Street, Mission, KS
Studio
$475
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12316 Catalina Street
12316 Catalina Street, Leawood, KS
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4425 sqft
{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing! Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Hills
1 Unit Available
7910 W. 85TH STREET
7910 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
2+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Overland Park - This 2+ bedroom home is located in Overland Park. It has a large living room and both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower walls and floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Olathe rents held steady over the past month

Olathe rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Olathe.
    • While Olathe's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

