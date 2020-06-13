134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS
Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning 'round and 'round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you're not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don't even know how to pronounce Olathe (it's "Oh-Lay-Tha" – or "Oh-lay-thə," for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...
Finding an apartment in Olathe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.