3216 Village Park North Drive
3216 Village Park North Drive

Location

3216 Village Park East Drive, Westfield, IN 46033
Village Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in Carmel's Village Park Estates. Lots of new paint and flooring. Master suite! Wood burning fireplace in family room. Large eat-in kitchen. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have any available units?
3216 Village Park North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 3216 Village Park North Drive have?
Some of 3216 Village Park North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Village Park North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Village Park North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Village Park North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Village Park North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive offer parking?
No, 3216 Village Park North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 Village Park North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have a pool?
No, 3216 Village Park North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216 Village Park North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Village Park North Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Village Park North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Village Park North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

