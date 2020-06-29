3216 Village Park North Drive

3216 Village Park East Drive, Westfield, IN 46033 Village Park Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in Carmel's Village Park Estates. Lots of new paint and flooring. Master suite! Wood burning fireplace in family room. Large eat-in kitchen. All appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
