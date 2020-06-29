3216 Village Park North Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in Carmel's Village Park Estates. Lots of new paint and flooring. Master suite! Wood burning fireplace in family room. Large eat-in kitchen. All appliances included.