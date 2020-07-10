All apartments in Westfield
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way

1192 Hamilton Way · (833) 370-3420
Rent Special
Get up to $1500 off at move-in!*
Location

1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN 46074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,431

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Redwood®Westfield Hamilton Way is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have any available units?
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have?
Some of Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way offers parking.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have a pool?
No, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way has accessible units.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way has units with air conditioning.
