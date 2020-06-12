/
3 bedroom apartments
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN
$
28 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Maple Knoll
1 Unit Available
962 Morley Ln
962 Morley Ln, Westfield, IN
962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite
Bridgewater Club
1 Unit Available
15745 Market Center Drive
15745 Market Center Drive, Westfield, IN
4BR ranch features open concept living on the main level with Kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, harvest room & Great Room/Hearth Room with decorative fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, built-in oven & staingless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
557 E Pine Ridge Dr
557 Pine Ridge Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1541 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
17328 Tilbury Way
17328 Tilbury Way, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1710 sqft
Welcome Home! Great neighborhood with easy access to main highways for convenient commute. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. Enjoy many parks and trails. Home has fresh paint throughout and cabinets refinished.
1 Unit Available
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard
20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd, Westfield, IN
This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16316 Meadowlands Court
16316 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1991 sqft
Immaculate town home available for Rent Available August 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Fully updated with granite counter top, 42 in cabinets SS appliances with 2 car attached garage. Open family room with a separate dining area.
1 Unit Available
885 Ogala Drive
885 Ogala Drive, Westfield, IN
Enjoy this great home at the Spring Orchard subdivision. First floor features a den/office as well as a huge upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and pantry.
1 Unit Available
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances.
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1348 Mayfield Court
1348 Mayfield Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2512 sqft
Very spacious ranch with open concept and bonus loft above the garage. New carpet. Great closet space. Fresh paint. Adorable back yard and quiet community. Come take a look today!
Silver Thorne
1 Unit Available
14947 MIA Drive
14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room.
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1346 Monmouth Drive
1346 Monmouth Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
Clean and Well Maintained Ranch Home in Centennial offers a Convenient Location, Community Pool, Clubhouse, & Walking Trails.
Townhomes at Countryside
1 Unit Available
243 Coatsville Drive
243 Coatsville Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2328 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area .
27 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor
Traditions on The Monon
1 Unit Available
1025 2nd Avenue NW
1025 2nd Ave NW, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2227 sqft
Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the
$
23 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
1 Unit Available
20131 Marie Court
20131 Marie Court, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
