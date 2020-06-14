Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN

Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17241 Gunther Blvd
17241 Gunther Boulevard, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Knoll
1 Unit Available
962 Morley Ln
962 Morley Ln, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3024 sqft
962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bridgewater Club
1 Unit Available
15745 Market Center Drive
15745 Market Center Drive, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4000 sqft
4BR ranch features open concept living on the main level with Kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, harvest room & Great Room/Hearth Room with decorative fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, built-in oven & staingless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
26 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
25 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4793 Sherlock Dr.
4793 Sherlock Dr, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2458 sqft
New Pulte Home - Check out this brand new home in Andover Crossing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2172 sqft
Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and cabinet space, dining room, Master suite with
City Guide for Westfield, IN

Supposedly planned as a stop in the Underground Railroad, Westfield, IN is a steeped in American history. Incorporated in 2008, Westfield has a population of about 30,000 and it continues to expand, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the Indianapolis Metro Area.

This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westfield, IN

Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

