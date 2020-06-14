124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN
Supposedly planned as a stop in the Underground Railroad, Westfield, IN is a steeped in American history. Incorporated in 2008, Westfield has a population of about 30,000 and it continues to expand, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the Indianapolis Metro Area.
This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work. See more
Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.