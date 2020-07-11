/
apartments with washer dryer
106 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN with washer-dryer
28 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$906
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
1 Unit Available
17241 Gunther Blvd
17241 Gunther Boulevard, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes
16316 Meadowlands Court
16316 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1991 sqft
Immaculate town home available for Rent Available August 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Fully updated with granite counter top, 42 in cabinets SS appliances with 2 car attached garage. Open family room with a separate dining area.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
Ponds West
507 Ponds Pointe Dr
507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3934 sqft
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room.
1 Unit Available
Stanford Park
13628 Stanford Drive
13628 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2896 sqft
Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard .
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
29 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
20 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
36 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
28 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
15 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
1 Unit Available
Pine Knoll
5586 PINE KNOLL BLVD
5586 Pine Knoll Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Noblesvillle - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Pine Knoll in Noblesville. Gas ht. AC. Stove, and dishwasher provided. Deck, fireplace. Close to SR 38 and Little Chicago Road. Painting and cleaning in progress...
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at City Center
401 Autumn Dr.
401 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2256 sqft
Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843 Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
1 Unit Available
The Commons at City Centre Condominiums
453 South American Way
453 American Way S, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail.
1 Unit Available
Hunter Glen
11705 Chant Lane
11705 Chant Lane, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent July15th 2020 at great location in Hunter Glen! Home features 2 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large flex space great for entertaining/office.
Contact for Availability
Eller Run
6244 VALLEYVIEW Drive
6244 Valleyview Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home for lease in Eller Run featuring cathedral ceilings, lots natural lighting. Bright Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family Room with wood burning fireplace flanked by built-ins.
