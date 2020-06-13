/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
Results within 10 miles of Westfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
52 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Central
12 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
12 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Castleton
9 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Nora - Far Northside
11 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Crooked Creek
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Broad Ripple
15 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,290
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
College Park
2 Units Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
