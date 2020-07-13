/
apartments with pool
111 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN with pool
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
17241 Gunther Blvd
17241 Gunther Boulevard, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures.
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes
16316 Meadowlands Court
16316 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1991 sqft
Immaculate town home available for Rent Available August 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Fully updated with granite counter top, 42 in cabinets SS appliances with 2 car attached garage. Open family room with a separate dining area.
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4883 sqft
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances.
Townhomes at Countryside
243 Coatsville Drive
243 Coatsville Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2328 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area .
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Trails at Hayden Run
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor Plan, Spacious Rooms, and Endless Storage!
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$918
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Windwood at Morse
7687 Mistflower Lane
7687 Mist Flower Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1326 sqft
Amazing Ranch-Style Home Available in Noblesville Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
The Retreat Condominiums
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
10805 Belmont Circle
10805 Belmont Circle, Hamilton County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Beautiful 4 Bedroom home available immediately! Your new kitchen centers around an island and flows into the dining area.
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
