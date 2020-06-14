/
1 bedroom apartments
87 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN
29 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
783 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
24 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$890
907 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
10 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,151
830 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
14 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
25 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
30 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
1 Unit Available
681 Village Place North Drive
681 Village Place North Dr, Hamilton County, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
1178 sqft
Newly updated townhouse! Great location with new flooring and new paint. You will love the bathroom with curved shower tub. Camel schools and nice n'hood.
Results within 10 miles of Westfield
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Delaware Trail
13 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
83 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
31 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Crooked Creek
21 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
698 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
