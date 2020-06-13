187 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$933
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17328 Tilbury Way
17328 Tilbury Way, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1710 sqft
Welcome Home! Great neighborhood with easy access to main highways for convenient commute. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. Enjoy many parks and trails. Home has fresh paint throughout and cabinets refinished.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard
20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5590 sqft
This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16316 Meadowlands Court
16316 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1991 sqft
Immaculate town home available for Rent Available August 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Fully updated with granite counter top, 42 in cabinets SS appliances with 2 car attached garage. Open family room with a separate dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
885 Ogala Drive
885 Ogala Drive, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2313 sqft
Enjoy this great home at the Spring Orchard subdivision. First floor features a den/office as well as a huge upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and pantry.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4883 sqft
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1348 Mayfield Court
1348 Mayfield Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2512 sqft
Very spacious ranch with open concept and bonus loft above the garage. New carpet. Great closet space. Fresh paint. Adorable back yard and quiet community. Come take a look today!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Silver Thorne
1 Unit Available
14947 MIA Drive
14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1346 Monmouth Drive
1346 Monmouth Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
Clean and Well Maintained Ranch Home in Centennial offers a Convenient Location, Community Pool, Clubhouse, & Walking Trails.

1 of 28

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townhomes at Countryside
1 Unit Available
243 Coatsville Drive
243 Coatsville Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2328 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area .
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Traditions on The Monon
1 Unit Available
1025 2nd Avenue NW
1025 2nd Ave NW, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2227 sqft
Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
42 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
19 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
City Guide for Westfield, IN

Supposedly planned as a stop in the Underground Railroad, Westfield, IN is a steeped in American history. Incorporated in 2008, Westfield has a population of about 30,000 and it continues to expand, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the Indianapolis Metro Area.

This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westfield, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

