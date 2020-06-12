/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN
Andover
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1094 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
17241 Gunther Blvd
17241 Gunther Boulevard, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures.
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.
5694 Castor Way
5694 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
Great location! Roomy 2BR, 2.5BA condo with 2 car attached garage. 2-story great room; eat-in kitchen w/all appliances; view of wooded area. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft area overlooking great room.
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.
12913 Tradd Street
12913 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 bath condo in the Village of West Clay. Updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite and new flooring. Large Master suite has sitting room. Great location near shops and restaurants.
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1423 Shadow Ridge Road
1423 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1423 Shadow Ridge Road in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
