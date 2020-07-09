Redwood Westfield Myra Way

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Two Car Private Garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.