Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Redwood Westfield Myra Way

4001 Myra Way · (833) 382-8755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Westfield
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN 46062
Andover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Westfield Myra Way.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
gym
courtyard
internet access
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Two Car Private Garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have any available units?
Redwood Westfield Myra Way offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have?
Some of Redwood Westfield Myra Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Westfield Myra Way currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Westfield Myra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Myra Way is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Myra Way offers parking.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Westfield Myra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have a pool?
No, Redwood Westfield Myra Way does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have accessible units?
No, Redwood Westfield Myra Way does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Myra Way has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Westfield Myra Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Westfield Myra Way has units with air conditioning.
