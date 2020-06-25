8137 Lawrence Woods Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

3BR ranch in Lawrence Woods. Upgrades throughout: Master Bath w/garden tub, double bowl marble sinks, raised vanity, and separate shower. Brushed nickel hardware throughout. Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom & Kitchen/nook. Stainless steel kitchen whirlpool appliances including smooth range, 5 cycle dishwasher. Super capacity Washer/Dryer $25mo. Garage Door with keyless entry. Kilim beige interior paint, upgraded cut pile carpet. 8'Front door and slider to patio. Washer/Dryer 25/mo. Pets w/approval 25mo per pet. + 300 add security deposit.