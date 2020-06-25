All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

8137 Lawrence Woods Place

8137 Lawrence Woods Place · No Longer Available
Location

8137 Lawrence Woods Place, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
3BR ranch in Lawrence Woods. Upgrades throughout: Master Bath w/garden tub, double bowl marble sinks, raised vanity, and separate shower. Brushed nickel hardware throughout. Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom & Kitchen/nook. Stainless steel kitchen whirlpool appliances including smooth range, 5 cycle dishwasher. Super capacity Washer/Dryer $25mo. Garage Door with keyless entry. Kilim beige interior paint, upgraded cut pile carpet. 8'Front door and slider to patio. Washer/Dryer 25/mo. Pets w/approval 25mo per pet. + 300 add security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have any available units?
8137 Lawrence Woods Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have?
Some of 8137 Lawrence Woods Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8137 Lawrence Woods Place currently offering any rent specials?
8137 Lawrence Woods Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8137 Lawrence Woods Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place is pet friendly.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place offer parking?
Yes, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place offers parking.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have a pool?
No, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place does not have a pool.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have accessible units?
No, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8137 Lawrence Woods Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8137 Lawrence Woods Place does not have units with air conditioning.
