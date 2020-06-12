/
2 bedroom apartments
226 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
69 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
1 Unit Available
8161 Schoen Dr
8161 Schoen Drive, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
909 sqft
Lawrence 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fridge, stove and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Devington
11 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$643
869 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Geist
17 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brendonwood
123 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
I69-Fall Creek
15 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Devington
1 Unit Available
6559 E. 46th Street
6559 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
Refinished Townhouse - This recently refinished town home will not last long. The next residents will enjoy new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, new fixtures, and much much more. 3 bedrooms upstairs, as well as a nice size bathroom.
Devington
1 Unit Available
3975 North Edmondson Avenue
3975 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
672 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Near Eastside
5 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Eastside
4 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$669
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$797
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Millersville
18 Units Available
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$755
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Near Eastside
7 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Glendale
30 Units Available
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$738
881 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments in Broad Ripple Village, near Indianapolis. Spacious units with premium features such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet friendly with bark park, plus swimming pool and cyber cafe.
Castleton
45 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
