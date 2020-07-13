/
pet friendly apartments
259 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
62 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4611 Vernon Avenue
4611 Vernon Avenue, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
2188 sqft
Coming Soon ! 3 Bedroom in the heart of Lawrence Township - Coming Soon! Lawrence Township three bedroom on dead end street. This home has a huge back yard along with a 2.5 car detached garage. (RLNE4904097)
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Oaklandon Northeast
12123 Meadow Lane
12123 Meadow Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
8820 East 45th Street
8820 East 45th Street, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$480
454 sqft
Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Duplex Apartment for rent on Eastside. Completely remodeled. All new paint, carpet, flooring, blinds, and stove. Very open but cozy 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Unit does not include central A/C.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven
4615 Karen Dr
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
9318 Kingsboro Circle
9318 Kingsboro Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1988 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5270 North Kercheval Drive
5270 North Kercheval Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1492 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
123 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Geist
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Devington
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4026 Biscayne Rd
4026 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1925 sqft
Immaculately maintained bi-level in great location! - This rarely available gem will check all your boxes! The interior features loads of space, with a large living room with hardwood floors on the upper level, along with the fully-equipped updated
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3618 Decamp Drive
3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1565 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
