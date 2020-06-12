/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Geist
17 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Brendonwood
123 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
I69-Fall Creek
14 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Castleton
45 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
18 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
$
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
79 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Millersville
52 Units Available
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1123 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Castleton
32 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1184 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Allisonville
26 Units Available
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Castleton
32 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Allisonville
11 Units Available
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1186 sqft
Updated interiors with new paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-look apartments. Large fitness center, and updated pool and lounge area. Garden apartments with beautiful green spaces and landscaping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Devonshire
20 Units Available
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Millersville
18 Units Available
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$755
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Devon
8 Units Available
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Millersville
13 Units Available
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$854
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Similar Pages
Lawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrence 3 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with BalconyLawrence Apartments with Garage
Lawrence Apartments with GymLawrence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Apartments with PoolLawrence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN