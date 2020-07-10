/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
64 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cobblestone At Geist
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
127 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Devington
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Arlington Woods
3833 N Sadlier Dr
3833 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortably spacious ranch with attached garage off of Pendleton Pike. Close to everything you need!
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Millersville
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
57 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Castleton
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
25 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$917
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
14 Units Available
Castleton
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$855
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Millersville
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
36 Units Available
Castleton
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Millersville
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
33 Units Available
Castleton
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9306 Granville Ln
9306 Granville Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1222 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 301940 Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Warren Township. Enjoy The Open Floorplan. Nice Size Kitchen Contains Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range and Laundry Closet. A Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Eller Run
6244 VALLEYVIEW Drive
6244 Valleyview Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home for lease in Eller Run featuring cathedral ceilings, lots natural lighting. Bright Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family Room with wood burning fireplace flanked by built-ins.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9301 Maryland Court
9301 Maryland Court, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1622 sqft
This amazing 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath home is in a Great Location On A Cul De Sac In Fishers. The Home Is Super Clean, Modern, Updated, And will be ready for move in September.
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrence 3 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with Balcony
Lawrence Apartments with GarageLawrence Apartments with GymLawrence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN