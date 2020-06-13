Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

266 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$851
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$563
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11914 Bellridge Drive
11914 Bellridge Dr, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1356 sqft
BRAND SPANKING NEW! Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located in Lawrence just off 56th Street. Upgraded exterior and kitchen appliances. You are going to want to call this one home. Neighborhood boasts a POOL and Clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cobblestone At Geist
1 Unit Available
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$619
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Devington
8 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$752
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$949
988 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
I69-Fall Creek
15 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Geist
17 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devington
1 Unit Available
6559 E. 46th Street
6559 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Refinished Townhouse - This recently refinished town home will not last long. The next residents will enjoy new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, new fixtures, and much much more. 3 bedrooms upstairs, as well as a nice size bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devington
1 Unit Available
4023 N. Edmondson Ave.
4023 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1203 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this well maintained, nicely updated, 3 bedroom home with a partially fenced in backyard. This home boasts an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice laminate floors, large patio, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$965
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastside
2 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$715
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
City Guide for Lawrence, IN

"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose

Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lawrence, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lawrence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

