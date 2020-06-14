/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
Last updated June 14
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Room B: Furnished Private Bedroom, Shared 1.5 Baths Available 06/14/20 We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Last updated June 14
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence
Last updated June 14
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated June 14
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
20 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Last updated June 14
Meridian Kessler
27 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,375
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Last updated June 14
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14
$
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Indianapolis
16 Units Available
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
Last updated June 14
Nora - Far Northside
5 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$834
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Last updated June 14
North Central
3 Units Available
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Indianapolis
7 Units Available
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovate industrial complex with loft-style apartments. Concrete floors, granite countertops, modern appliances in an ultra-urban space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Walkable community near IUPUI campus. Close to I-65.
Last updated June 13
Near Northside
1 Unit Available
1332 Central Ave
1332 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2789 sqft
Stunning Townhouse, Old Northside/Downtown Indy - Property Id: 299029 Come enjoy this furnished townhome nestled in an urban, historical, charming neighborhood just one block north of the mile square.
Last updated June 13
Near Southside
1 Unit Available
722 Terrace Avenue
722 Terrace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1890 sqft
Historic Arts & Crafts House - Property Id: 241376 Experience your home, don't just live in it! Shared household with two remaining beautifully furnished rooms are available for first responders or other professionals or students in this newly
Last updated June 13
Near Southside
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Meridian St
1231 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4290 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Unique 5-6 Bedroom home Downtown Indy! - This huge 4300 sq/ft home offer 5-6 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths over three different levels. Nestled into 1231 S. Meridian St.
Last updated June 13
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.
Last updated June 14
Fountain Square
1 Unit Available
1628 Orange Street
1628 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
This totally furnished property is in the hip Fountain Square neighborhood in Indy and is ready for your family! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is decorated and in pristine condition.
