Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limestone CHARACTER Frank Lloyd Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4611 Vernon Avenue
4611 Vernon Avenue, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
2188 sqft
Coming Soon ! 3 Bedroom in the heart of Lawrence Township - Coming Soon! Lawrence Township three bedroom on dead end street. This home has a huge back yard along with a 2.5 car detached garage. (RLNE4904097)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Oaklandon Northeast
12123 Meadow Lane
12123 Meadow Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven
4820 KATHERINE DR
4820 Katherine Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
Lawrence Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath 1 story home near 46th & Shadeland in Lawrence Township. Gas heat. AC. Carport. Dishwasher provided. Painting & Cleaning in progress.....contact us now for more information. (RLNE2943126)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
8820 East 45th Street
8820 East 45th Street, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$480
454 sqft
Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Duplex Apartment for rent on Eastside. Completely remodeled. All new paint, carpet, flooring, blinds, and stove. Very open but cozy 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Unit does not include central A/C.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Pines
7837 STRATFIELD DR
7837 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2164 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 3 BR home - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Eagle Pines with a bonus loft area and over 2100 square feet. Fireplace, 2 car garage. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven
4615 Karen Dr
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cobblestone At Geist
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
9318 Kingsboro Circle
9318 Kingsboro Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1988 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5270 North Kercheval Drive
5270 North Kercheval Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1492 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
123 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Devington
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
City Guide for Lawrence, IN

"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose

Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrence, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

