Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

246 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN

Finding an apartment in Lawrence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$683
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7760 Twin Beech Lane
7760 Twin Beech Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1260 sqft
Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
McCords Crossing
1 Unit Available
7114 Elias Circle
7114 Elias Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1244 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5230 Traditions Road
5230 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10313 Cadogan Drive
10313 Cadogan Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1980 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4615 Karen Drive
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping. Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water and trash and all mandatory fees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10568 Kensil Street
10568 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7843 Stratfield Drive
7843 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2272 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 20

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Brendonwood
121 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Geist
20 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
I69-Fall Creek
15 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Woods
1 Unit Available
3864 N. Kercheval
3864 North Kercheval Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Brand new home! It won't last long! MOVE IN SPECIAL - Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Built in 2019!! All electric, stackable washer and dryer hookups! It is beautiful! A must see! Move in Special: NEW HD TV. Apply today! (RLNE5250848)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devington
1 Unit Available
4023 N. Edmondson Ave.
4023 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1203 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this well maintained, nicely updated, 3 bedroom home with a partially fenced in backyard. This home boasts an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice laminate floors, large patio, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9707 Conried Dr
9707 Conried Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
VINTON WOODS (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced in yard, garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3556 Biscayne Road
3556 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Lawrence, IN

"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose

Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lawrence, IN

Finding an apartment in Lawrence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

