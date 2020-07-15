Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near BSU
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
6 Units Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1800 N Colson Dr.
1800 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2020 Maplewood
2020 N Maplewood Ave, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 4 bdrms *** 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Northview
4504 N Rosewood Ave.
4504 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Minnetrista
1212 N. Granville Ave
1212 North Granville Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2075 sqft
1212 N. Granville Ave Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020!! Enormous 3 bedroom home! - There are currently tenants in this property. Please respect their privacy and call our office to schedule a showing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Thomas Park
1609 W 15th St.
1609 West 15th Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1609 W 15th St.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1919 S Gilman Ave.
1919 South Gilman Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
COMING SOON!! Cute, spacious 3 bedroom with garage - Looking for that place that offers a lot of space? Then this is your place! This place has a living room, dining room, garage and a large fenced-in yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Industry
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309539 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1010-1016 W Bethel Ave - 450 Upstairs
1010 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments High speed Internet connection included in rent. This is a wired connection. Tenant needs to provide router for Wifi in the apartment. Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
2709 North Kaster Court - 2
2709 North Kaster Court, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Ready soon. Pics are from the other side of the duplex that we just finished. Doing the same thing on this unit. Large lot without fence. Large porch, partially covered. Outside storage closet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1404 W. Bethel Ave.
1404 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
878 sqft
1404 W. Bethel Ave.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
2077 sqft
$605 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309549 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central
316 South Monroe Street - 3
316 South Monroe Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath located in Downtown Muncie, IN. Located in the Historic Emily Kimbrough district close to restaurants, shopping, Ball State University and Ivy Tech. All utilities are included (cable/internet not included).
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
123 High St - 302
123 North High Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent. Tenant pays for electric bills. Tenant pays for cable and Internet.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
McKinley
110 East Columbus Avenue
110 East Columbus Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
MONTH OF APRIL FREE if lease signed by March 25, 2020 on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a Downtown Muncie duplex.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2017 N Maplewood Ave.
2017 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Available August 2019! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house tucked away across from the staidum! With 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for you and your family or you and your friends.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1901 N MAPLEWOOD
1901 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1887 sqft
1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside - Normal City
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)