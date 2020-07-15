/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
47 Studio Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$499
288 sqft
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$599
578 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
11 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Castleton
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
11206 Fall Creek Road
11206 Fall Creek Road, Fishers, IN
Studio
$3,150
Fall Creek Shoppes is situated just off Fall Creek & Brook School Road. Consists of a variety of retailers. Suite 104 & portion of Suite 103 make up this 2,100 square foot space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Woods
5620 East 30th Street
5620 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,086
Excellent opportunity to start your new business or move your existing company. Located in a developing community, this lease space is ready for build out. Retail,medical or office possibilities.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
316 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
25 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
102 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,242
578 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$924
526 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,073
704 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,070
618 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,099
544 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
80 Units Available
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrence 3 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with Balcony
Lawrence Apartments with GarageLawrence Apartments with GymLawrence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN