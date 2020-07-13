All apartments in Lawrence
Shadeland Terrace
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:17 AM

Shadeland Terrace

4620 Englewood Dr · (317) 593-2412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN 46226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47TH-7053 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit E-4689 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 47TH-7071 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadeland Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Located just minutes form I465 and I70; newly renovated Shadeland Terrace Townhomes offer a great, convenient location very near downtown and mid city shopping, entertainment, and dining. Enjoy maintenance-free townhome living with single family style. Each townhome includes individual privacy-fenced patios and a huge bonus room in the full basement. We welcome pets with certain restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadeland Terrace have any available units?
Shadeland Terrace has 8 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadeland Terrace have?
Some of Shadeland Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadeland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Shadeland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadeland Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadeland Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Shadeland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Shadeland Terrace offers parking.
Does Shadeland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadeland Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadeland Terrace have a pool?
No, Shadeland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Shadeland Terrace have accessible units?
No, Shadeland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Shadeland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadeland Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadeland Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadeland Terrace has units with air conditioning.
