Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadeland Terrace.
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Located just minutes form I465 and I70; newly renovated Shadeland Terrace Townhomes offer a great, convenient location very near downtown and mid city shopping, entertainment, and dining. Enjoy maintenance-free townhome living with single family style. Each townhome includes individual privacy-fenced patios and a huge bonus room in the full basement. We welcome pets with certain restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (1 spot).
