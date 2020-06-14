219 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with garage
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 20
"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose
Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more
Lawrence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.