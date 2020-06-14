Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with garage

Lawrence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7760 Twin Beech Lane
7760 Twin Beech Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1260 sqft
Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7837 STRATFIELD DR
7837 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2164 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 3 BR home - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Eagle Pines with a bonus loft area and over 2100 square feet. Fireplace, 2 car garage. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cobblestone At Geist
1 Unit Available
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.

1 of 20

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
I69-Fall Creek
14 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
$845
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devington
1 Unit Available
4023 N. Edmondson Ave.
4023 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1203 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this well maintained, nicely updated, 3 bedroom home with a partially fenced in backyard. This home boasts an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice laminate floors, large patio, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4033 Steelewater Lane
4033 Steelewater Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1543 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two storey home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Devington
1 Unit Available
4046 N Catherwood Ave
4046 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$950
1924 sqft
EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED! Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath, 1.5 story home renovated with Allure wood-look flooring, new carpeting, and fresh two-toned paint throughout. Kitchen and baths have been updated. Mini-blinds included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arlington Woods
1 Unit Available
3420 N Elizabeth St
3420 North Elizabeth Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR FULLY UPDATED! This home has a large yard and has been fully updated with new wood-look flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini blinds throughout, and updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9707 Conried Dr
9707 Conried Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
VINTON WOODS (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced in yard, garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10754 Sterling Apple Drive
10754 Sterling Apple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1980 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,980 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3952 NARROWLEAF CT
3952 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1980 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 4 bedroom - Four bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths in Lawrence Township on Indy's northeast side. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Central Air. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. (RLNE5605910)

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Devington
1 Unit Available
4452 N Arlington Ave.
4452 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1176 sqft
4452 N Arlington Ave. Available 04/08/20 Well Maintained 3 bed, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
I69-Fall Creek
12 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
City Guide for Lawrence, IN

"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose

Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawrence, IN

Lawrence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

