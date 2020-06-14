151 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with hardwood floors
Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawrence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.