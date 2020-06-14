Apartment List
151 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawrence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$563
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$683
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:11pm
I69-Fall Creek
14 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
$835
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$619
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$639
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$1,015
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Eastside
14 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
853 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Castleton
35 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
I69-Fall Creek
12 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Castleton
24 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Millersville
32 Units Available
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
I69-Fall Creek
10 Units Available
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$774
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Millersville
16 Units Available
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$730
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Castleton
32 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Millersville
10 Units Available
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$864
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
971 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
City Guide for Lawrence, IN

"I need you to realize how much I need you in my life. You keep me alive and I'll always fight for you. Cuz I love you, and I need you; Lawrence you are my guiding light to what's true. That's me and you. Forever my heart is in your hands [...]" -- from "Lawrence" by Mia Rose

Lawrence is a Marion County, Indiana, city that is home to 46,000 people. It is actually a suburb of Indianapolis, whose downtown area is just a few minutes away. Home ownership is over 74 percent, which is definitely above the national average! This is the perfect town for families and successful individuals who are trying to put a little distance between themselves and the rat race of downtown Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lawrence, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawrence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

