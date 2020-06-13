/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
259 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
McCords Crossing
1 Unit Available
7114 Elias Circle
7114 Elias Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1244 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5230 Traditions Road
5230 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10313 Cadogan Drive
10313 Cadogan Drive, Lawrence, IN
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4615 Karen Drive
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping. Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water and trash and all mandatory fees.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10568 Kensil Street
10568 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7843 Stratfield Drive
7843 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10407 Hornton Street
10407 Hornton Street, Lawrence, IN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7837 STRATFIELD DR
7837 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2164 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 3 BR home - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Eagle Pines with a bonus loft area and over 2100 square feet. Fireplace, 2 car garage. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4820 KATHERINE DR
4820 Katherine Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Lawrence Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath 1 story home near 46th & Shadeland in Lawrence Township. Gas heat. AC. Carport. Dishwasher provided. Painting & Cleaning in progress.....contact us now for more information. (RLNE2943126)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7760 Twin Beech Lane
7760 Twin Beech Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1260 sqft
Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11914 Bellridge Drive
11914 Bellridge Dr, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1356 sqft
BRAND SPANKING NEW! Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located in Lawrence just off 56th Street. Upgraded exterior and kitchen appliances. You are going to want to call this one home. Neighborhood boasts a POOL and Clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cobblestone At Geist
1 Unit Available
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
1 of 20
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
Brendonwood
122 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
I69-Fall Creek
15 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$960
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Devington
8 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
988 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3556 Biscayne Road
3556 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
