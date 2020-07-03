Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue
1201 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Near Northwest - Riverside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1201 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Fully furnished apartment. Very close to IUPUI, downtown. The Tyler has a clubhouse (gym, swimming pool, study area).Dm if interested!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue has a pool.
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, The tyler 1201 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
