8357 Paso Del Norte Ct.

NOW SHOWING ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

INDIANAPOLIS (SOUTH) - Stop 11 & Madison



2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with Living room, kitchen and dining area.



Interior features Include: Fan in dining room, blinds, laundry hook up, fireplace, laminate floors



Exterior features include: One car shared garage, screen door, front balcony



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Stove hook up is electric, dryer hook up is electric, furnace is electric, Water heater is electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

