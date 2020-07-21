All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

8357 Paso Del Norte Ct.

8357 Paso Del Norte Court · No Longer Available
Location

8357 Paso Del Norte Court, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW SHOWING ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

INDIANAPOLIS (SOUTH) - Stop 11 & Madison

2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with Living room, kitchen and dining area.

Interior features Include: Fan in dining room, blinds, laundry hook up, fireplace, laminate floors

Exterior features include: One car shared garage, screen door, front balcony

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Stove hook up is electric, dryer hook up is electric, furnace is electric, Water heater is electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5108381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have any available units?
8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have?
Some of 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. offers parking.
Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have a pool?
No, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8357 Paso Del Norte Ct. has units with dishwashers.
