8357 Paso Del Norte Ct.

Amenities
NOW SHOWING ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
INDIANAPOLIS (SOUTH) - Stop 11 & Madison
2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with Living room, kitchen and dining area.
Interior features Include: Fan in dining room, blinds, laundry hook up, fireplace, laminate floors
Exterior features include: One car shared garage, screen door, front balcony
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Stove hook up is electric, dryer hook up is electric, furnace is electric, Water heater is electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5108381)