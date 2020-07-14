Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Martinique Terrace is located on the south side of Indianapolis, Indiana just minutes from Greenwood Park Mall, Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. We are located within the excellent Perry Township school system. Discover a selection of well designed 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans ranging from 850 to 1300 square feet. Our apartment homes feature total electric living, NEW tilt to clean windows, NEW oak cabinetry, NEW built-in-microwaves and patios or balconies. You will love coming home to a carefree lifestyle where our caring staff delivers the service and comfort you deserve. Expect the best when you call Martinique Terrace home!