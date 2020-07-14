All apartments in Indianapolis
Martinique Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Martinique Terrace

6789 S East St · (317) 548-6423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6797-2 · Avail. Aug 26

$724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6820-1 · Avail. Aug 24

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 714-3 · Avail. now

$754

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 579-1 · Avail. now

$754

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 706-1 · Avail. Sep 6

$754

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Martinique Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Martinique Terrace is located on the south side of Indianapolis, Indiana just minutes from Greenwood Park Mall, Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. We are located within the excellent Perry Township school system. Discover a selection of well designed 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans ranging from 850 to 1300 square feet. Our apartment homes feature total electric living, NEW tilt to clean windows, NEW oak cabinetry, NEW built-in-microwaves and patios or balconies. You will love coming home to a carefree lifestyle where our caring staff delivers the service and comfort you deserve. Expect the best when you call Martinique Terrace home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Martinique Terrace have any available units?
Martinique Terrace has 12 units available starting at $724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Martinique Terrace have?
Some of Martinique Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Martinique Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Martinique Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Martinique Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Martinique Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Martinique Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Martinique Terrace offers parking.
Does Martinique Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Martinique Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Martinique Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Martinique Terrace has a pool.
Does Martinique Terrace have accessible units?
No, Martinique Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Martinique Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Martinique Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
