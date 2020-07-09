All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6864 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an attached car garage, a spacious kitchen, a breakfast bar, and plenty of closet space! This is a new listing. Stop by today so that we can get busy making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6864 Cordova Drive have any available units?
6864 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6864 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6864 Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6864 Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6864 Cordova Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6864 Cordova Drive offers parking.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6864 Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 6864 Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 6864 Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6864 Cordova Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6864 Cordova Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6864 Cordova Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

