5926 Blackley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Pike Township home is located off 56th & Lafayette in Liberty Village within minutes to I-65, Eagle Creek Park and Saddlebrook Golf Club. Home features open family room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen which leads out to huge backyard with storage shed and patio. Large master suite with walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. Available Now! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.