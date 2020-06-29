All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 23 2020

5926 Blackley Lane

5926 Blackley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Blackley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Pike Township home is located off 56th & Lafayette in Liberty Village within minutes to I-65, Eagle Creek Park and Saddlebrook Golf Club. Home features open family room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen which leads out to huge backyard with storage shed and patio. Large master suite with walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. Available Now! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Blackley Lane have any available units?
5926 Blackley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5926 Blackley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Blackley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Blackley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Blackley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane offer parking?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane have a pool?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Blackley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Blackley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

