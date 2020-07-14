All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like North Willow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
North Willow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

North Willow

1844 Pemberton Ln · (989) 315-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1724A · Avail. Aug 11

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8718 · Avail. Aug 7

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 8636 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 1771A · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1738 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Willow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
tennis court
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment. We are within minutes to I-465, Nora, Castleton and Keystone at the Crossing. North Willow was designed for those who expect the best price, location and floor plan choices that a new apartment home should offer. Combine the grace and elegance of a quaint charming community with all the modern comforts and conveniences of today's living. Our oversized apartments offer wood burning fireplaces, full size washer & dryer connections, private entries, walk-in-closets and private patio/balconies. Extra attention has been given to the appearance of the community to ensure that it feels more like home with our lush flowering plants, majestic trees and beautiful foliage. Compliment your lifestyle by making North Willow your new home. This is extraordinary living!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Willow have any available units?
North Willow has 11 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does North Willow have?
Some of North Willow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Willow currently offering any rent specials?
North Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Willow pet-friendly?
No, North Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does North Willow offer parking?
Yes, North Willow offers parking.
Does North Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Willow have a pool?
Yes, North Willow has a pool.
Does North Willow have accessible units?
No, North Willow does not have accessible units.
Does North Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Willow has units with dishwashers.
Interested in North Willow?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity