Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport tennis court

North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment. We are within minutes to I-465, Nora, Castleton and Keystone at the Crossing. North Willow was designed for those who expect the best price, location and floor plan choices that a new apartment home should offer. Combine the grace and elegance of a quaint charming community with all the modern comforts and conveniences of today's living. Our oversized apartments offer wood burning fireplaces, full size washer & dryer connections, private entries, walk-in-closets and private patio/balconies. Extra attention has been given to the appearance of the community to ensure that it feels more like home with our lush flowering plants, majestic trees and beautiful foliage. Compliment your lifestyle by making North Willow your new home. This is extraordinary living!!