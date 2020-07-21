All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5417 Bluff View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5417 Bluff View Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5417 Bluff View Drive

5417 Bluff View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5417 Bluff View Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 06, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and dat

(RLNE5113153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have any available units?
5417 Bluff View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5417 Bluff View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Bluff View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Bluff View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 Bluff View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive offer parking?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have a pool?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Bluff View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 Bluff View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College