/
/
/
southdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:23 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Southdale, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 GAZEBO DR
210 Gazebo Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1540 sqft
Perry Twp - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, two story home with 2.5 baths and over 1600 square feet in Meridian Place in Perry Twp. Electric heat, AC, 2 car garage and fireplace. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Results within 1 mile of Southdale
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2528 Abalone Drive
2528 Abalone Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1530 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 S East St 67-6
6770 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
Estate View - Property Id: 306763 Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7412 Sandawe Place
7412 Sandwave Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
Well kept single level condo with private patio on the tree line. NO STAIRS. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage room. HUGE beautiful eat in kitchen. Sunroom that has views of trees and opens to tree lined patio. End unit on the tree side.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5130 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7124 Forrester Lane
7124 Forrester Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1721 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage condo located in Southern Dunes. All appliances included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor. New upstairs flooring installed in mid July 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
75 East Southport Road
75 East Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Southdale
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
146 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
103 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
69 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
24 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INBargersville, INFranklin, INCumberland, IN