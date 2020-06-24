All apartments in Indianapolis
5359 Dollar Run Drive

5359 Dollar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5359 Dollar Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home will not disappoint. 3 good size bedrooms and both a breakfast nook and also a separate dining room. Covered porch, stove, frig, garbage disposal, microwave, washer/dryer, and dishwasher included
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have any available units?
5359 Dollar Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have?
Some of 5359 Dollar Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 Dollar Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Dollar Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Dollar Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5359 Dollar Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive offer parking?
No, 5359 Dollar Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5359 Dollar Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have a pool?
No, 5359 Dollar Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 5359 Dollar Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Dollar Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5359 Dollar Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
