5359 Dollar Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home will not disappoint. 3 good size bedrooms and both a breakfast nook and also a separate dining room. Covered porch, stove, frig, garbage disposal, microwave, washer/dryer, and dishwasher included

Contact us to schedule a showing.