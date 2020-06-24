5359 Dollar Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Valley Mills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home will not disappoint. 3 good size bedrooms and both a breakfast nook and also a separate dining room. Covered porch, stove, frig, garbage disposal, microwave, washer/dryer, and dishwasher included Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
