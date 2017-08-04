5117 East BURGESS Avenue

Amenities

This property qualifies for Section 8. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. With large bedrooms, a large living room and a large kitchen you will love the space offered here. There have been lots of upgrades, and renovations to give this home a modern feel. There is New carpet, New paint, wood-like floors and lots of extra touches to make you feel right at home. Don't wait to come and see this home, you will not be disappointed. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.