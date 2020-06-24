Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4252 SUNSET Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:30 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4252 SUNSET Avenue
4252 Sunset Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4252 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL! AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL THE FIRST OF AUGUST. Charming home convenient to Butler University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have any available units?
4252 SUNSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have?
Some of 4252 SUNSET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4252 SUNSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4252 SUNSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 SUNSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4252 SUNSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue offer parking?
No, 4252 SUNSET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 SUNSET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have a pool?
No, 4252 SUNSET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4252 SUNSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 SUNSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 SUNSET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
