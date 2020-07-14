Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet access playground pool table tennis court

Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. Uncommon design feature options include fireplaces, garden tubs, nine foot or vaulted ceilings, walk-in-closets, private patio or balcony with additional outside storage. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rental homes include high quality GE appliances such as built-in-microwaves, dishwashers, ice makers, self cleaning ovens and full size washer/dryer connections. High speed internet is also available along with cable and phone jacks in every room. At Autumn Chase our community center focuses on you with lighted tennis courts, a laundry room, Olympic size swimming pool, business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room and a playground. Enjoy the professionally landscaped grounds with nature trails. We also offer carports and garages with remotes. Autumn Chase is only 2 miles west of I-65 and 5 miles south of I-465. Tour our model apartment today - you will love living in one of Autumn Chase's spacious apartment homes!