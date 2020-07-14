All apartments in Indianapolis
Autumn Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Autumn Chase

Open Now until 6pm
3717 Piermont Dr · (571) 321-7728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3521-L · Avail. Aug 7

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3602-C · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 3602-F · Avail. Aug 16

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3638-H · Avail. Aug 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
pool table
tennis court
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. Uncommon design feature options include fireplaces, garden tubs, nine foot or vaulted ceilings, walk-in-closets, private patio or balcony with additional outside storage. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rental homes include high quality GE appliances such as built-in-microwaves, dishwashers, ice makers, self cleaning ovens and full size washer/dryer connections. High speed internet is also available along with cable and phone jacks in every room. At Autumn Chase our community center focuses on you with lighted tennis courts, a laundry room, Olympic size swimming pool, business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room and a playground. Enjoy the professionally landscaped grounds with nature trails. We also offer carports and garages with remotes. Autumn Chase is only 2 miles west of I-65 and 5 miles south of I-465. Tour our model apartment today - you will love living in one of Autumn Chase's spacious apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month, detached garage $60/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Chase have any available units?
Autumn Chase has 4 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Chase have?
Some of Autumn Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Chase is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Chase offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Chase offers parking.
Does Autumn Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Chase have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Chase has a pool.
Does Autumn Chase have accessible units?
No, Autumn Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Chase has units with dishwashers.
