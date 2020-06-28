Rent Calculator
4245 Norwaldo St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM
1 of 10
4245 Norwaldo St
4245 Norwaldo Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4245 Norwaldo Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath located near the Fairgrounds. - Check up this Move in Ready home! New paint and comes with all appliances. Call or click today to view this home.
(RLNE2913259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have any available units?
4245 Norwaldo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4245 Norwaldo St currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Norwaldo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Norwaldo St pet-friendly?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St offer parking?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have a pool?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have accessible units?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Norwaldo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Norwaldo St does not have units with air conditioning.
