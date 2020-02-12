All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3536 Valley Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3536 Valley Lake Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

3536 Valley Lake Drive

3536 Valley Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3536 Valley Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Dont miss out on this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home features a large eat-in kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. There is a nice deck located in the back yard perfect for entertaining! Stop by today so we can start making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have any available units?
3536 Valley Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3536 Valley Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Valley Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Valley Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Valley Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Valley Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 Valley Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College