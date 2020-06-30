All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

2620 E 17th St

2620 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 East 17th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Mass Ave & N Rural

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook up,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven,

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st of 2021

PET POLICY: Yes see pet policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

