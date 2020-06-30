2620 E 17th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

CENTER TOWNSHIP: Mass Ave & N Rural



Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook up,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven,



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st of 2021



PET POLICY: Yes see pet policy



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



