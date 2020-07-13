Brockton Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (1 pet), $30/month (2 pets) $40/month (3 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Underground parking, carports, and garages available. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $30/month, Detached Garages: $50/months.