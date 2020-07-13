All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Brockton Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Brockton Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Brockton Apartments

5778 Brockton Dr · (317) 527-4756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Millersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5772-3 · Avail. Sep 15

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 5762A · Avail. now

$894

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 5738-1 · Avail. Aug 18

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brockton Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
package receiving
Ask us about our upgraded apartments! Brockton Apartments and Townhomes is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with walk-in closets, covered parking and extra storage! We're conveniently located minutes from Broad Ripple, the newly redesigned Glendale Town Center, Castleton and an easy commute to Downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds and colonial architecture while relaxing on your balcony or patio. Feel good inside and out with our brand new cardio fitness center and weight room overlooking our sparkling pool with sun deck!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (1 pet), $30/month (2 pets) $40/month (3 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Underground parking, carports, and garages available. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $30/month, Detached Garages: $50/months.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brockton Apartments have any available units?
Brockton Apartments has 6 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Brockton Apartments have?
Some of Brockton Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brockton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brockton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brockton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brockton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brockton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brockton Apartments offers parking.
Does Brockton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brockton Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brockton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brockton Apartments has a pool.
Does Brockton Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brockton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brockton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Brockton Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brockton Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity