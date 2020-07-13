Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage elevator on-site laundry internet access package receiving

Ask us about our upgraded apartments! Brockton Apartments and Townhomes is nestled in a quiet neighborhood and offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with walk-in closets, covered parking and extra storage! We're conveniently located minutes from Broad Ripple, the newly redesigned Glendale Town Center, Castleton and an easy commute to Downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds and colonial architecture while relaxing on your balcony or patio. Feel good inside and out with our brand new cardio fitness center and weight room overlooking our sparkling pool with sun deck!