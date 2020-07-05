2211 Colfax Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260 St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make this one yours. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located on the citys northside. This condo has all the amenities you could want. Club house, weight room, gated entrance. Schedule a showing today. This one is ready for move in!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Colfax Lane have any available units?
2211 Colfax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.