All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2211 Colfax Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2211 Colfax Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:04 AM

2211 Colfax Lane

2211 Colfax Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2211 Colfax Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make this one yours. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located on the citys northside. This condo has all the amenities you could want. Club house, weight room, gated entrance. Schedule a showing today. This one is ready for move in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Colfax Lane have any available units?
2211 Colfax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Colfax Lane have?
Some of 2211 Colfax Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Colfax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Colfax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Colfax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Colfax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2211 Colfax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Colfax Lane offers parking.
Does 2211 Colfax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Colfax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Colfax Lane have a pool?
No, 2211 Colfax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Colfax Lane have accessible units?
No, 2211 Colfax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Colfax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Colfax Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College