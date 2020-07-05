2211 Colfax Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Make this one yours. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located on the citys northside. This condo has all the amenities you could want. Club house, weight room, gated entrance. Schedule a showing today. This one is ready for move in!!!