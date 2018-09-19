All apartments in Indianapolis
1458 STANDISH Avenue

1458 Standish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Standish Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this freshly painted 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home that features hardwood flooring, large kitchen. detached garage. Home is located within walking distance from U of Indianapolis. Great location for students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

