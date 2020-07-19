Rent Calculator
824 Shandrew Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
824 Shandrew Drive
824 Shandrew Drive
No Longer Available
Location
824 Shandrew Drive, Naperville, IL 60540
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have any available units?
824 Shandrew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Naperville, IL
.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
Naperville Rent Report
.
Is 824 Shandrew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
824 Shandrew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Shandrew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Naperville
.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 824 Shandrew Drive offers parking.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have a pool?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have accessible units?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Shandrew Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Shandrew Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
