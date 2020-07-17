All apartments in Evanston
536 Hinman Ave S3

536 Hinman Ave · (773) 368-9715
Location

536 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit S3 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Top Floor! Formal Dining Room! Pet Friendly! - Property Id: 299760

Location:
Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202

Rent: $1350
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring
Large Living Space
Mini Blinds
Charming Galley Kitchen
Formal Dining Room
Queen Sized Bedroom
Tons of closet space
Tons of Natural Sunlight

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Controlled Access
Pet Friendly
Short Walk to Purple line

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/536-hinman-ave-evanston-il-unit-s3/299760
Property Id 299760

(RLNE5949000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have any available units?
536 Hinman Ave S3 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have?
Some of 536 Hinman Ave S3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Hinman Ave S3 currently offering any rent specials?
536 Hinman Ave S3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Hinman Ave S3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Hinman Ave S3 is pet friendly.
Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 offer parking?
Yes, 536 Hinman Ave S3 offers parking.
Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Hinman Ave S3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have a pool?
No, 536 Hinman Ave S3 does not have a pool.
Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have accessible units?
No, 536 Hinman Ave S3 does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Hinman Ave S3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Hinman Ave S3 does not have units with dishwashers.
