Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

368 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with pool

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,788
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A
1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
749 sqft
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area,

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1091 sqft
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Evanston's first all "Green" building. This was thye most recently built condo building in downtown area. This sunny south facing unit was a model unit.
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 16 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4170 N Marine Dr 12m
4170 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
967 sqft
HIGH FLOOR 1 BEDROOM W/ IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 241471 Wonderful 1 bedroom for rent with amazing views. Features in-unit laundry, large balcony. Spacious living room w/ tons of sunlight. Separate dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
5050 N Broadway 1103
5050 North Broadway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1200 sqft
Penthouse - Balcony - Gym - Rooftop - Pool - NEW - Property Id: 305150 Hottest new building in Uptown. Amazing facilities combined with a stunning view of the city skyline. Live your best life in this beautiful apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Square
4423 N Wolcott 1A
4423 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
900 sqft
4423 N Wolcott 1A - Property Id: 207098 RENOVATED 2 bed in Ravenswood in unit laundry near Brown Line Live in this beautiful courtyard building. The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3422 W. Cullom Ave unit 3 unit 3
3422 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
3422 W.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
655 Irving Park Road
655 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Full Amenity Building! Views!! Pets Welcome! Beautiful & spacious 1 bedroom condo at Lakeview's premier building! Bright beautiful views, kitchen with high end finishes, hardwood floors will be brand new! Heat,

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1248 West Rosedale Avenue
1248 West Rosedale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater! Steps to Broadway / Walking Distance to Red Line. Huge 6 room 1 Bedroom+Sun Room w Split Floor plan. 1200 sq ft Gut Rehab with Fabulous Fit and Finish. Large Modern Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
5455 Sheridan Rd.
5455 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom condo with beautiful views from all windows, new carpet coming, large living room, updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors floors, dishwasher, renovated bathroom, large bedroom with tons of closet space, full amenity building

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4616 North Kenmore Avenue
4616 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
HUGE 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH A STUNNING KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" CABINETS, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, BREAKFAST BAR, CUSTOM NATURAL STONE BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER ENSUITE BATH.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4343 N Clarendon Ave 1202
4343 North Clarendon Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath corner unit w/ amazing views! - Property Id: 200319 Call for a showing today!!! Recent & complete renovation of this 2bd 2bth condo will make you feel like you're in a showroom!! Stunning South East 12th floor corner unit

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
3740 N Halsted St 1212
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~Living In Luxury - Property Id: 305793 ~ One Bedroom in Lakeview at HALSTED FLATS Stunning NEW state-of-the-art building in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features plank flooring throughout entry, living space and kitchen, In-unit laundry, stainless

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Evanston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evanston Rent Report. Evanston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evanston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Evanston rents decline sharply over the past month

Evanston rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evanston stand at $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,547 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Evanston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Evanston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Evanston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Evanston, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Evanston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Evanston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,547 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Evanston fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Evanston than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Evanston is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

