Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with garage

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:15am
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 12:13am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 12:12am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,415
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
120 Keeney Street 3
120 Keeney Street, Evanston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 2K Sq. Ft EVANSTON 4 Bed, 2 Bath. 1 Blk From BEACH - Property Id: 300142 Penthouse apartment in massive 2K square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor walk up. 1 block from South Blvd.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 Sheridan Rd # E2
549 Sheridan Rd, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
This is 2 BR apartment in Rogers Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
930-36 Judson
930 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2 BR in Evanston.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1222 Chicago Ave 501
1222 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Unit 501 Available 07/01/20 Modern HUGE 1BR Condo W/Parking W/Balcony +More - Property Id: 283778 Rent is $1850/mo or $1800/mo with a 2 year lease. Utilities: Water/Trash/Maintenance included. Cable & Hi-Speed Internet are $50/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
702 Florence Avenue
702 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Large light, bright, three Large Bedroom,two Bathroom unit with freshly painted walls and newly sanded hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. This is a really nice unit. Water and heat included in rent,Available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
810 Washington St.
810 Washington Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Large, charming apartment on safe and quiet street. Short walk to Main St., cafes, shops, trains and lake front. Private entrance, 3 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room, dining room, 1.5 bathrooms, and also family room overlooking large backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
807 Davis Street
807 Davis Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous & large 1 bedroom unit with den in Sherman Plaza available for rent starting 8/1/2020. Entire apartment was freshly painted last year with a neutral gray color. Enjoy luxury living in the heart of downtown Evanston.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1720 MAPLE Avenue
1720 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 MAPLE Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
728 sqft
Downtown Evanston is offering a bright, 1bdrm open floor plan unit (in a full amenity building) available NOW! This upgraded, privately owned condo INCLUDES 1 garage parking spot and additional storage in the building! With HWD floors, a granite/S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Evanston
1 Unit Available
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1091 sqft
**ONE MONTH FREE AND WAIVED MOVE IN FEES WITH MOVE IN BY 4/23.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4000 sqft
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
914 Sherman Ave
914 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
300 sqft
Functional studio apartment in a 3 story brick building. It is ideally located in the heart of the Main Dempster Mile shopping district at the corner of Main Street and Sherman Ave. in Evanston.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Evanston, IL

Evanston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

